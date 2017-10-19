Postal Worker Caught on Camera Leaving Parcel on Customer's Pickup Truck

A Navy veteran in Alvin, Texas, has criticized the Postal Service after a deliveryman left a parcel on the back of his pickup truck instead of delivering it to his door.“This is how people’s packages get stolen,” wrote Patrick D Aldridge in an October 15 Facebook post showing surveillance video of the halfhearted delivery.Aldridge said he called the local Postal Service branch in Alvin and spoke to a manager about the incident. Credit: Facebook/Patrick D. Aldridge via Storyful