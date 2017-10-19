Son fills mineshaft to create memorial for dad

A man whose dad died in a coal mine accident spent the next seventy years filling it in - so he could place a memorial to him on top. Dedicated Ernie Jones, 83, was just sixteen when he father Leslie was killed by a falling rock inside the 65ft shaft. The family could not afford a proper headstone and at his graveside Ernie vowed to one day avenge his death and give him a lasting tribute. Ernie never forgot his promise and then spent the rest of his life planning his project and memorial.