Odinga Says He Was Temporarily Detained by Police in House of Businessman

Raila Odinga, the leader of Kenya’s opposition National Super Alliance (NASA), said on October 18 that he had been briefly detained by police in the house of businessman Jimi Wanjigi.Speaking at a press conference with Wanjigi outside the latter’s house, Odinga said the premises had been vandalized and that weapons discovered by police within were legally held, according to reports.Wanjigi, too, insisted all the weapons were legally held and maintained his innocence. Credit: Raila Odinga via Storyful