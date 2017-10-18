SDF Fighters Celebrate Liberation of Raqqa City From Islamic State

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces celebrated victory on October 17 over the Islamic State in the group’s former stronghold of Raqqa.Army Col Ryan Dillon, spokesman for the US-led coalition against Islamic State, said on October 18 that 95 percent of the city was under SDF control.The campaign against Islamic State in Raqqa has been going on for four months, causing extensive damage to the city. The militants first captured Raqqa in 2014. Credit: YPG via Storyful