Kurdish Flag Lowered by Iraqi Troops Near Mosul

Iraqi Prime Minster Haidar al-Abadi said on October 17 that Iraqi forces had captured all disputed areas in Iraq in a series of operations around Kirkuk.On the same day, the Iraqi army and allied militias pushed on from Kirkuk and reclaimed areas around Mosul that had been occupied by Kurds after offensives against Islamic State. The Mosul Dam was among the positions reclaimed, army officials said.This video was shared by a local media outlet from Mosul. It shows Iraqi forces taking down a Kurdish flag near the town of Shaqoli, between Irbil and Mosul. Credit: YouTube/Al-Mawsleya via Storyful