Wildfire Threatens Southern Alberta Towns

A wildfire broke out near a country club in southeast Alberta on Tuesday, October 17, forcing the evacuation of residents as it threatened homes and other structures.The fire is one of eight that have been burning in the Canadian province, fueled by strong winds of up to 80 mph. The Lethbridge Police Service reported the fire at about 7 pm.The video shows a car driving along Country Club Road near Lethbridge Country Club, Flames can be seen along the road and in the distance.At 10 pm, the City of Lethbridge tweeted that the fire had been put out, and that residents were allowed to return home. Credit: Twitter/Thomas Larrivee via Storyful