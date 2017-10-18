The Talk - Sharon Osbourne on More Hollywood Abuse Stories: 'Name him, shame him'

Academy Award winning actresses Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Lawrence share more Hollywood abuse stories at Monday's night ELLE Women in Hollywood event. Sharon Osbourne says, "It's never too late to speak ...Maybe it's too long ago, that she [Resse Witherspoon] can't do anything legally. Name him, shame him," says Sharon Osbourne. "I think that there should be guidelines implemented by agents. They should never let young girls go up to a hotel suites to go see someone for a part. It should never be allowed, ever!"