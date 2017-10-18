Fire Tears Through Vacant New Jersey Health Care Facility

A fire tore through a historic, long-vacant sanatorium in North Plainfield, New Jersey, on Tuesday, October 17. The fire at Villa Maria, built in 1889, was the second since July, a news report said.The fire broke out at 3:30am and drew several departments to fight the flames. Several area schools were closed as a result of the fire.Villa Maria first opened as a tuberculosis sanatorium. It was used until the beginning of World War I, and later, became a long-term nursing care facility, which closed in 2002. Credit: YouTube/koolshaggy via Storyful