Rep. Scalise: Our Second Amendment rights are critical

On 'Fox & Friends,' the House majority whip says people need to 'tone down the rhetoric.'

0329_1800_qld_Smith Breaksdown
0:58

Steve Smith news conference breakdown
0329_1800_qld_holdup
0:19

Police seek 3 people after Aspley hold-up
0329_1800_qld_grandad
0:30

Grandfather’s tears after losing son and grandchildren in house fire
0329_1800_qld_callum
1:47

Mother loses everything in home robbery
0329_1800_qld_tax
1:41

Tax fraud mastermind jailed after scamming $450 million
0329_1800_Syd_rain
2:08

New warnings for more heavy rain
0329_1800_qld_firefighters
1:36

Firefighters battle exploding petrol tanker on Queensland’s outback
0329_1800_syd_meerkat
0:19

Meerkat pups make their first steps at Symbio Wildlife Park

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'