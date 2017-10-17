Parents ignoring kids mental health

Almost half the nation's parents have never considered asking their children about their mental health, it has emerged. Researchers found millions of mums and dads are so busy with looking after their families day-to-day they haven't thought about asking their kids how they are. The stat is even more remarkable when you consider the fact many parents believe their youngsters are suffering from stress caused by school issues. Two thirds said they believed their kids 'have it tough', with more academic pressure placed upon them than their own generation when they were growing up. It also emerged two in five think schools put pupil’s well-being at risk by focusing too much on academic performance.