Volunteers Rescue Two Dogwalkers Stranded By Rising Tide at Lincolnshire Pier

Volunteers with the Cleethorpes Lifeboat Station rescued two young women who were walking their dogs at Cleethorpes Pier in northeast Lincolnshire on Monday, October 16, when they got caught in the rising tide.According to a local news report,, Cleerthorpes Lifeboat Station received the call at 12:36 pm. The two women were tended to by a team of four volunteers and a group from the North East Lincolnshire Council’s Beach Safety Team.The video captured by the Cleerthorpes volunteers shows a speedboat travelling out to the dogwalkers and their dogs before returning to shore together. Credit: RNLI Cleethorpes via Storyful