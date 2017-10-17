Man Attempts to Take Girl From Queensland Home

Queensland Police were looking for a man who allegedly broke into a home in Loganlea and tried to take a young girl from her bed.Security camera footage released on October 17 shows the suspect on a bike near the house, which he “chose randomly,” police told 7 News. The 6-year-old, who was snatched from her bed, started screaming and was punched by her kidnapper. The girl’s screams prompted the man to give up and flee. Credit: Queensland Police via Storyful