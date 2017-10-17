San Francisco Firefighters Tend to Chickens That Survived Wildfires

San Francisco firefighters came upon a flock of chickens that had survived the wildfires in the Santa Rosa, California, area on Monday, October 16.The chickens were in need of food and water and were now safe, the department said in the tweet. A department spokesman said the local animal control officers were notified about the chickens and that the area should be repopulated soon.Fifty-four San Francisco Fire Department members are part of a team battling the wildfires in northern California.The Pocket Fire in Sonoma County stood at nearly 12,000 acres and was 40 percent contained on Monday, according to Cal Fire. The Tubbs Fire in Napa County had burned 36,390 acres as of Monday and was 70 percent contained. Credit: San Francisco Fire Department via Storyful