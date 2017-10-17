The Talk - Tyler Perry Got Oprah's Autograph When He Was a Janitor

Tyler Perry discusses how he first met Oprah Winfrey when he was working as a hotel janitor in New Orleans, "I heard she was coming and I was such a fan, so I vacuumed the floor all day long," recalls Perry. "When she was checking out, I kept vacuuming...and she was coming out and she walked past, I go, 'Can I have your autograph?' and she turns around and smiles at me. And I said, 'oh man!' I got an autograph long before I ever knew her and here we are." Sara Gilbert asks, "Do you still have it?" Perry replies, "No, I lost it. When I was homeless and lost everything that was in all of my possessions...but it's in my heart."