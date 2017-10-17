The Talk - Carrie Ann Inaba on Her Battle with Chronic Fatigue & Sex Drive

Guest co-host Carrie Ann Inaba opens up about her battle with chronic fatigue and how it interferes with her wanting sex. "When it comes in, that's the furthest thing you ever want," explains Inaba. "I've been through periods where it's gone a little dry because of my energy. I just can't do it... I want to, but I can't. So, sometimes it's not even about want. You want, but you can't. I found it to be a blessing because I found other ways to keep the relationship strong."