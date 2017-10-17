The Talk - Carrie Ann Inaba Gives a '10' to Normani Kordei After Onstage Fall

Singer Normani Kordei fell while performing onstage with Fifth Harmony at a recent concert but recovered gracefully. Guest co-host and "Dancing with the Star" judge Carrie Ann Inaba gives Kordei a "10" for her swift recovery on stage and adds, "That is how you work a fall!" Inaba recalls touring as a dancer with Madonna and shares, "You fall because the stage gets all slippery from with sweat and all that stuff and it's not easy. But when you're a dancer, you better work it... I give her kudos!" Julie Chen then asks Sharon Osbourne if husband, Ozzy has ever taken a spill on stage. "It's nearly 50 years that he's been performing and thank God he has never fallen," Osbourne adds, "I used to say, if you ever do trip, just roll around and act crazy, like it's part of the show.'"