Custom Car Garage Owner Recovering from California's Tubbs Fire

The owner of a garage that builds custom cars and his neighborhood were recovering from the wildfires that tore through California’s wine country.Scott Birdsall, who owns Chuckles Garage, has been posting videos of the destruction from the fire since October 9. Included in his posts were before and after photos of cars he has been restoring that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire, which started burning on October 8. One truck, he said, was parked across the street before the fire. The truck, he posted, was to be featured in an ultimate tow rig that was to be featured in Diesel Power magazine.Birdsall also has been collecting donations to take to those affected by the fires and working to raise money for his neighbors.The garage is lists itself as building hot rods, racing cars and custom builds on its website. It also has been featured in television shows, including on the Discovery ChannelThe Tubbs fire had burned through 36,390 acres and was 70 percent contained on Monday. Some evacuation orders had been lifted. Credit: Instagram/Chuckles Garage via Storyful