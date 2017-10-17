Kurdish Protesters Stamp On Iraqi Flag Taken From London Embassy

Protesters holding Kurdish flags briefly entered the Iraqi Embassy in London and brought out an Iraqi flag and threw it on the ground on October 16.In this video, people holding Kurdish flags obstruct traffic in front of the Iraqi embassy. One of them takes an Iraqi flag from the building at 1:15 and throws it on the ground.On October 16, local Kurdish outlets said Iraqi forces had seized a number of key positions in an advance northwards towards Kirkuk.The move to take control of Kirkuk comes after Kurdistan voted in favor of a referendum on independence from Iraq on September 25. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful