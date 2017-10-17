News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Ex-Hurricane Ophelia Causes Extensive Damage to Football Ground Ahead of Vital Game

The roof of a stand at Turner’s Cross Stadium in Cork collapsed on Monday, October 16, as ex-hurricane Ophelia made its way through Ireland.In video recorded from a nearby house, the corrugated iron above the Derrynane Stand at Cork City FC’s home stadium can be seen briefly wavering, before being completely torn out of place.A planned match between Cork City FC and Derry City had already been postponed as a result of Ophelia.Cork City only need one more point in order to win the League of Ireland title. Credit: YouTube/lorrynpa via Storyful

Latest

0417_1800_vic_housing
1:45

Man shares his secrets on how to succeed in housing market
0417_1800_SYD_coffee
1:34

Coffee could help reduce cardiac arrest and stroke
0417_1800_adl_dog
1:24

Father jailed in landmark dog-fighting case
0417_1800_adl_driver
0:31

Driver avoids serious injury after being hit in police chase
0417_1800_vic_study
0:31

Volunteers take part in Australia’s largest study into stuttering
0417_1800_adl_witness
0:23

Witnesses help police catch bandit
0417_1800_syd_birth
1:37

Couple reunites with stranger who helped deliver baby
0417_1800_adl_youth
1:07

Armed star group officers to monitor teen parties

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym