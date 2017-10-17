Ex-Hurricane Ophelia Causes Extensive Damage to Football Ground Ahead of Vital Game

The roof of a stand at Turner’s Cross Stadium in Cork collapsed on Monday, October 16, as ex-hurricane Ophelia made its way through Ireland.In video recorded from a nearby house, the corrugated iron above the Derrynane Stand at Cork City FC’s home stadium can be seen briefly wavering, before being completely torn out of place.A planned match between Cork City FC and Derry City had already been postponed as a result of Ophelia.Cork City only need one more point in order to win the League of Ireland title. Credit: YouTube/lorrynpa via Storyful