Hundreds of Thousands of Rohingyas Ford River into Bangladesh

Thousands of Muslim refugees from Myanmar fled across the river at the Bangladesh border on October 16, fleeing from systematic persecution and violence.In this video, people waited to cross the river to reach the southern tip of Bangladesh. They carry bundles and stretch along the narrow earth pathways on the river’s edge.Many have walked days to get there, and IRIN said even when they reach camps in Bangladesh, obtaining enough food is still difficult.500,000 Rohingya refugees have fled into Bangladesh in the last five weeks, according to the UNHCR. Credit: UNHCR via Storyful