Bill Clinton Convoy Rolls Through Dublin During Ex-Hurricane Ophelia

Former US President Bill Clinton didn’t let the effects of ex-Hurricane Ophelia, which battered parts of Ireland on October 16, stop him from posing for a selfie on Dublin’s O’Connell Street.Clinton was reportedly in Dublin to receive an honorary doctorate from Dublin City University (DCU), which itself attracted ridicule for a tweet from its account in which it appeared confused over its status as a college.Clinton reportedly stopped at the landmark General Post Office on O’Connell Street. Credit: Facebook/Steve Donegan via Storyful