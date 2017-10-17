Iraqi Forces Capture Strategic Base Near Kirkuk

Local Kurdish reports on October 16 said Iraqi forces had seized a number of key positions in an advance northwards towards Kirkuk. The locations included the headquarters of the North Oil Company and the K-1 military base.Brig Gen Bahzad Ahmed, a spokesman for Kurdish forces, told the Associated Press there had been “lots” of casualties.This footage here is described as showing Iraqi forces capturing K-1 base from Kurdish forces near Kirkuk. Credit: Facebook/Bahjat al-Dulaimi via Storyful