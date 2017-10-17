Wildfires Seen by Night From Motorway Near Vagos, Portugal

Fire services were battling dozens of blazes across Portugal and Spain on October 15 and 16. This video was recorded on October 13, and shows fires burning near the A17 motorway outside Vagos.Authorities said they were still fighting 145 fires in Portugal and another 100 in Spain. At least 30 people were reported to have died.The Portuguese government asked for international help and declared a state of emergency. Credit: Joao Pico via Storyful