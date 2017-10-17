Activist scales 150YO tree in bid to save it

An activist scaled a 150-year-old oak tree today (mon) in a bid to prevent it from being felled by a local council.Residents gathered in the street where the tree is sited today (October 16) in the hope of stopping the council from tearing it down. TV presenter Vernon Kaye is among campaigners who have appealed to Sheffield City Council to re-think pavement resurfacing plans and save the much-loved oak. In a video appeal, he said: "Sheffield Council, come on. "It's only a pavement - I'm sure you've got a few quid somewhere that you can re-design that pavement around that tree that's been in Sheffield longer than everyone in Sheffield."