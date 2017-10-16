Cobh Lashed by Wind and Waves as Ophelia Hits Southern Ireland

Cobh, in County Cork, Ireland, was battered by strong winds and waves on October 16 as ex-Hurricane Ophelia began to hits parts of Ireland.Met Éireann, the Irish weather service, warned that Ophelia was likely to be the most severe weather event to hit the country in over 50 years.Schools and universities were closed across the country, and travel services were widely disrupted.The UK’s Met Office said Ophelia had been downgraded to an ex-hurricane, but would still bring “significant impacts to Northern Ireland and western and northern Britain.”At least one person was reportedly killed when a tree fell on a car in County Waterford. Credit: Facebook/SailCork via Storyful