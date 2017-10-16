Wounded Kurds Dragged From Near Wreckage Amid Clashes With Iraqi Forces

Local Kurdish reports on October 16 said Iraqi forces had seized a number of key positions in an advance northwards towards Kirkuk. The locations included a North Oil Company station and the K-1 military base.Brig Gen Bahzad Ahmed, a spokesman for Kurdish forces, told the Associated Press there had been “lots” of casualties.Amid the clashes, this video was shared by the Kurdish media outlet Rudaw. The footage shows two men, one of them named as Rudaw’s reporter Hunar Ahmed, dragging two mean from nearby a burning vehicle. The men appear to be wounded. Credit: Facebook/Rudaw via Storyful