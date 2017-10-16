Police Perform Dramatic Rescue as Woman's Car Plunges Into River

New South Wales Police officers saved a woman from her sinking car in Sydney’s Georges River on Sunday, October 15.Police arrived in Georges Hill after receiving a call about a domestic violence incident, just as the woman drove into the water. Officers swam out, broke the driver’s window and pulled her out before the car disappeared.The woman was treated by paramedics at Bankstown Police Station.Georges Awad, who filmed this footage, was shocked at first, before joking about his fish being scared away after he realised the woman was safe. Credit: Facebook/Georges Awad via Storyful