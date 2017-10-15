Ambulance Service Says It Has 'Never Seen Anything Like' Mogadishu Explosion

An ambulance service in Mogadishu, Somalia, said that in ten years of operating as a first responder it had not seen “anything like” the October 14 blasts that hit the city.BBC and Al Jazeera cited an ambulance official as saying at least 85 people were killed in an explosion near a hotel in the city. Two others were reportedly killed in a blast in the Madina area.Somalia’s president, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, declared three days of mourning following the explosions.This footage is described as showing the scene in the aftermath of the explosion. Credit: Aamin Ambulance via Storyful