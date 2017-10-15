Family Finds Pet Dog in Home Destroyed by Wildfire

A Santa Rosa man recorded the moment he discovered his family’s missing dog in the ruins of parent’s fire ravaged home.Jack Weaver and his brother-in-law Patrick Widen hiked out to the home of Kathy Weaver, Jack’s mother, in Wikiup Bridgeway, Santa Rosa, northern California, to search for Izzy, who had bolted when Kathy was evacuated. Weaver and Biden found that the house had been leveled but Izzy, a Bernese Mountain dog, had been hiding in the ruins.Weaver captured the rescue on video and a version shared by his sister on Facebook has been viewed over 1.1 million times. Credit: Jack Weaver via Storyful