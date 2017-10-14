UK-Built Air Quality Monitoring Satellite Launches From Russian Cosmodrome

The European Space Agency launched a joint UK-Dutch satellite on October 13 on a mission to monitor global air quality.The Sentinel-5p was assembled in the UK, while its observation instruments were designed in the Netherlands.The satellite was launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in Russia. It is one of a constellation of satellites, all called Sentinels, designed as part of the EU and ESA’s Copernicus programme. Credit: Rissian Ministry of Defense via Storyful