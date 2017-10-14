Petaluma Municipal Airport Becomes Base for Firefighting Helicopters

The Petaluma Municipal Airport in Sonoma County, California, became an impromptu base on Friday, October 13, for helicopters being used to combat the Northern California wildfires.The Petaluma Argus Courier reported CalFire contacted the airport manager on Thursday evening, alerting him the airport would be transformed into a “helicopter attack base” beginning Friday. Various agencies were expected to use the airport facility for helicopter landings and storage. Credit: Instagram/ben1440 via Storyful