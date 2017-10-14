Teacher suspended after beating children in class

A teacher has been suspended after a pupil secretly recorded him beating two pupils with a SHOE in the classroom. Students claimed two boys had a classroom scuffle which angered the teacher who pulled them to the front of the class. A video - secretly taken by another lad - appears to show the tutor repeatedly slapping one of the boys with a trainer. But then he turns on the other boy and SLAPS him repeatedly across the face, at a school in Rewari city of the northern Indian state of Haryana.