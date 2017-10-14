Opposition Protesters Flee as Police Fire Tear Gas in Nairobi
Police in Nairobi used tear gas on October 13 to disperse demonstrators who were calling for electoral reform. The demonstrations came after opposition leader Raila Odinga ruled himself out of a repeat presidential election, scheduled for October 26.Two protesters were shot and killed by police, reports said, when a crowd of protesters tried to storm a police station in the town of Bondo. Credit: Twitter/Heavy Weight Skinny via Storyful