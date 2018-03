Hurricane Ophelia is expected? to pass southeast of the Azores over the weekend and approach the western coast of Ireland early Monday morning as a post-tropical storm.Ophelia will still have hurricane force winds as it nears the island nation.On Friday, October 13, the storm was 545 miles southwest of the Azores with 100 mph sustained winds, moving northeast east-northeast at 12 mph. Credit: NOAA via Storyful