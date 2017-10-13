Eruption Activity Continues on Japan's Shinmoedake Volcano

The eruption of Japan’s Shinmoedake volcano, which began on Wednesday, October 11, continued into Friday, October 13.The Japan Meteorological Agency said a column of smoke and ash that had risen to 2,000 meters at its highest had shrunk to around 400 meters on Friday morning. The agency maintained a level 3 alert, however, restricting access to the area around the volcano.Falling ash was expected northeast of the volcano, mostly in Miyazaki Prefecture, through to early on Saturday.This footage was filmed on October 11. Credit: YouTube/山好きおやじ via Storyful