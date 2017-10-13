Army Engineers Work to Repair Guajataca Dam in Puerto Rico

US Army engineers worked on October 10 to mitigate water flow from the Guajataca dam in Isabella, Puerto Rico, as part of work to repair damage to the dam incurred during Hurricane Maria.The dam is upstream of 170 families who were advised to stay away from the area, which the army says is unsafe, and to find high ground. The 11 billion gallon reservoir supplies clean water and power to the area.Spillage from the dam in late September prompted the governor of Puerto Rico to issue evacuation warnings for 70,000 residents in two nearby towns. Credit: DVIDS/49th Public Affairs Detachment via Storyful