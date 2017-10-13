Dutch Team Win World Solar Car Challenge

Dutch team Nuon took out the title in the World Solar Challenge on Thursday, October 12, after traversing Australia in the annual event and arriving victorious in Adelaide.The 3,000 kilometre challenge, created as a way to push the boundaries of solar technology, began in Darwin, Northern Territory on October 8. It was their third win, the ABC reported.This footage shows the members of Nuon celebrating at the finish line in Adelaide, South Australia. Credit: World Solar Challenge via Storyful