Kiwi soldiers and performers from Toi Maori performed an emotional haka at Menin Gate in Ieper on October 11, to commemorate the centenary of Passchendaele, a seminal battle in New Zealand’s military history.According to NZ History, 843 men died on October 12, which is known as the “blackest day” for New Zealand of the First World War. Credit: NZ Defence Force via Storyful