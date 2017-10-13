Spectacular Aerial Footage Shows Eruption at Japan's Shinmoedake Volcano

Shinmoedake Volcano in Kyushu, Japan, began erupting on Wednesday, October 11, for the first time in six years. This video, taken on the following day, shows it continue to send plumes of smoke and ash high into the sky.The Japan Meteorological Agency was maintaining the alert level at 3, which restricts members of the public from approaching the volcano. Forecasts by the agency said that ash would fall in Shinmoedake on Thursday. Credit: Earth Uncut TV via Storyful