Guy Tries Out the Latest GoPro Hero6 and Its Slo-Mo Capabilities

Journalist Brent Rose recorded this footage to cover an event launch for the new GoPro Hero6 camera in San Francisco, California.Speaking to Storyful, Brent explained: “It has incredible slow-motion capabilities and this was a quick test of those new features. I shot a foil boarding session in the Bay near Saucilito and then went to the new Museum of Ice Cream in San Francisco. You can see the footage is incredibly smooth when slowed down and in full HD 1080p. It looks like a very promising camera”. Credit: Brent Rose via Storyful