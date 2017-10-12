DEER spotted roaming round inner city suburb

This is the bizarre moment a DEER was spotted nonchalantly roaming round an inner city suburb. The huge animal was spotted on South Street in built up Erdington, Birmingham, at around 10pm. The bizarre footage shows the animal – which could be a stag or a doe – prowling down the residential road, sticking keenly to the pavement. At one point in the 23 second video the deer is seen peering round at the cameraman, before continuing to make its way past a row of parked cars at around 10pm.