Football team from Indian slums tours UK

A football team from the slums of India is touring Britain - and are so far undefeated. The fifteen impoverished youngsters from Mumbai are currently on a unique soccer tour of the UK - and haven't lost yet. They are playing against school teams in Britain in a series of games set up by he Oscar Foundation, an organisation for 'social change and awareness'. On Monday they played against a team of fee-paying schoolboys at Beaudesert Park School in Stroud., Glos.