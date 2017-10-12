News

Dozens Killed by Flooding and Landslides in Vietnam

Officials in Vietnam warned on October 12 that severe flooding in northern and central parts of the country could worsen in the coming days, as the death toll from floods and landslides rose to 37.Those killed included two border officers and a journalist, who were swept away by flooding.More than 20,000 people were evacuated from the Nho Quan and Gia Vien districts in the Ninh Bình province, the government said, after flooding reached its highest level in over 30 years. Credit: Facebook/Ý Như Nguyễn via Storyful

