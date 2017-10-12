Man recovers after heart stopped for 68 minutes

A husband who 'died' for 68 minutes after his heart stopped owes his life to his WIFE - who begged medics to try "one more time". Sue Davies, 62, was told her husband was dead - but asked doctors to give him one more chance. She had been making a cup of tea when she heard "strange noises" and found hubby Chris Hickey, 63, collapsed in the bedroom. Having read a magazine about emergency response just the night before, she knew to ring 999 immediately and under their instruction opened the door and began CPR.