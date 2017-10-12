Victoria Police Seize Cannabis Plants in Melbourne Raids

A 50-year-old woman was one of several to be arrested in relation to the possession and trafficking of cannabis in Melbourne, following a series of raids by Victoria Police.The woman was arrested on Wednesday, October 11, after an electrical bypass was found at her Seabrook home, police said.Other raids and arrests across Melbourne led to the seizure of a total of 1,530 cannabis plants and 18 electrical bypasses, devices used to connect to an electricity grid while avoiding police detection.“We will continue to target the cultivation and supply of drugs within the Westgate area, making it hard for criminals to make a profit from drug trafficking and prosecuting those we arrest,” Altona North Divisional Response Unit’s Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Drane said. Credit: Victoria Police via Storyful