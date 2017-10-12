Horses and Mules Saved From Calistoga Fire

Horses and mules at the Aureole Ranch Horse Rescue in Calistoga, California, were rescued from the path of advancing wildfires on October 11.Aureole Ranch Horse Rescue staff initially had to evacuate and leave the horses and mules behind but later went back to save their charges. The animals have now been taken to safety in Saint Helena.The wildfires across Northern California started early in the week and have since burned over 160,000 acres, killing more than 21 people, according to the Los Angeles Times. Credit: Facebook/Aureole Ranch Horse Rescue via Storyful