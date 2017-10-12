Helicopter Footage Shows Fire Damage in Napa and Sonoma Counties

Helicopter footage captured by the Northern Division Air Operations unit of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) on October 9 reveals an aerial view of the fires devastating Napa and Sonoma Counties.This footage was taken while the CHP was assisting with evacuations.As of October 11, at least 17 people have died in the Napa and Sonoma County fires, and tens of thousands of structures have been damaged. Credit: CHP – Northern Division Air Operations via Storyful