Tubbs Fire Leaves Skies Above Berkeley Ashy

The skies above Berkeley, California were ashy with low visibility on October 11 due to the Tubbs Fire burning in Napa County.This footage shows a view of the smoky skies above northwest Berkeley, near the McLaughlin Eastshore State Park.The Tubbs Fire is only one of multiple fires raging across Northern California that had claimed the lives of 21 people as of October 11, according to the Los Angeles Times. The Tubbs Fire alone had destroyed more than 500 buildings and killed at least 11 people, SF Gate reported. Credit: Instagram/groundworksoffice via Storyful