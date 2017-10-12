Postal Worker Delivers Mail to Santa Rosa Neighborhood Destroyed by Wildfires

A United States postal worker continued delivering mail on October 10 to a Santa Rosa, California, neighborhood that was wiped out by the wildfires. The Tubbs Fire, which swept through Santa Rosa, destroyed more than 500 buildings.Since October 8, 16 wildfires started in Northern California. In that time, more than 2,000 buildings were destroyed and 17 people had been confirmed dead, according to local reports. Credit: YouTube/Douglas Thron via Storyful