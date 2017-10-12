Coffey Park Neighborhood Devastated by Wildfire in California

Northern California’s wildfires have left at least 17 people, destroyed up to 2,000 structures and are still growing, the Los Angeles Times reported.California Governor Jerry Brown declared states of emergency in Solano, Sonoma, Napa, Yuba and five other counties. US President Donald Trump also approved a disaster declaration, allowing federal emergency aid to help state and local recovery efforts.This video shows devastation from the fire in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa. Credit: YouTube/Zane Kesecker via Storyful